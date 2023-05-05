5 minutes with George Kochanowski, CEO of Staxxon

Hi George, tell us a little of your professional background

I received a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, and some graduate studies in Business at Northwestern University.

As the inventor of all-plastic, retro-reflective traffic signage, I received Plastic Product of the Year in 1998. As Manager of Process Control for GE Plastics, I also received a leadership award for state-of-the-art computer control systems and networks at GE’s Alabama facility.

I’ve held senior corporate leadership positions with public and private companies, ranging from electromagnetics to advanced composite materials.

What does Staxxon do?

We design foldable intermodal shipping containers that exceed ISO and CSC standards, and the systems needed to fold them standing upright in bundles, safely and quickly. We are in the process of developing a network of fabricators in Europe and North America to produce our assemblies.

What causes so-called ‘empty running’?

Empty containers clog roads and ship terminals, causing port congestion and leaving little space to unload ships. This then forces many ships to wait offshore, wasting resources and slowing the supply chain to a crawl.

The problem disappears only as the ships sail away.

How serious is the empty-running problem?

Unfortunately, due to global import-export imbalances, the ‘empties’ – when delivered to terminals – cause port congestion.

This has a domino effect, as they need to be temporarily stored on their chassis at off-terminal storage facilities, reducing chassis availability. (A chassis is a trailer or undercarriage used to transport ocean containers by road.) This ‘clogging up’ then starves exporters of empties, which are at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The environmental price is steep for each move, as each non-productive activity is handled by fossil-fueled equipment.

As we move into the post-pandemic era, where there will be less commerce – port productivity should increase. This increase will, however, come at a price, as the cost of labour and fuel have skyrocketed, under the propulsion of global inflation. Empties are more expensive to reposition than ever before, so it costs more to move nothing around.

Are shipping containers outdated?

The intermodal shipping container is 70 years old. Over the years it has been refined, but ownership costs have increased. For example, this year, the annual operating prices have ranged between $25,000 to $40,000 to reposition an empty container. Those costs are primarily labour, fuel, and land-use, and all are increasing at the rate of inflation.