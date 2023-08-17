Honeywell & Recipharm to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Technology giant Honeywell has announced a commercial partnership with global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm to develop pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use Honeywell’s near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant.

Globally, as many as 646 million people suffer from either chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, both of which are often treated using pMDIs. However, pMDIs have a high global warming potential due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes.

To counter this, Honeywell Solstice® Air is an alternative technology, proven to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions pMDIs by up to 99.9%, in comparison to current inhaler propellants.

“As the first CDMO to partner with Honeywell for the use of Solstice Air, this collaboration significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers’ pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs,” said Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm’s Advanced Delivery Systems business unit. “Our collaboration is supported by Recipharm’s investment in manufacturing with HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP at our Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom site, and the further development of the Bespak® valve range to ensure the required product performance.”

Honeywell: Using technology to create sustainable change

The business has invested more than US$1bn in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology. This technology can be used to improve the sustainability credentials of applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, to name a few.

Consequently, the Honeywell Solstice technology has helped avoid the potential release of more than 326 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This is approximately equal to the carbon emissions generated from 70 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles each year.

“Honeywell is making great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs,” said Laura Reinhard, Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell Foam and Industrial Products. “Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero GWP propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance.”

What’s more, the business has set the target of achieving carbon neutrality across its operations and facilities by 2035.

