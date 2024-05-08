Sustainability LIVE Dubai – The Panels
With just five more days to go until Sustainability LIVE Dubai, don’t miss out on your chance to attend thought-provoking and insightful panels during the virtual event.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, Sustainability LIVE Dubai connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May and will hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations.
Meet the panellists:
- Raji Hatter, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex
- Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
- Samir Pathak, RSZA Head of Sustainability at Red Sea Global
The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:
- Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) at Standard Chartered
- Amr Kandil, Director of MEA New Energy Landscape, Real Estate & Smart Cities Segment at Schneider Electric
- Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
