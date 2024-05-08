Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Dubai – The Panels

By Georgia Wilson
May 08, 2024
Discover the panel discussions that you can attend at Sustainability LIVE Dubai – the ultimate virtual event for sustainability leaders – on 14 May 2024

With just five more days to go until Sustainability LIVE Dubai, don’t miss out on your chance to attend thought-provoking and insightful panels during the virtual event. 

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, Sustainability LIVE Dubai connects like-minded peers and companies. 

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May and will hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations. 

Meet the panellists:

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

