LABELL-D: Reframing retail for sustainable consumption

LABELL-D is introducing its Luxury Asset Exchange, which is set to disrupt the retail industry by revolutionising consumption patterns with innovative technology and promoting circularity and climate consciousness.

The Digital Label – a powerful software engine at the core of the platform – seamlessly links the first and second-hand markets, transforming products from ordinary commodities into valuable assets.

By connecting customers to brands and retailers, the platform crystallises purchases as wearable liquid assets, providing a unique and innovative shopping experience.

“Our platform benefits consumers, brands, retailers – and the environment. The next generation rightly demands a more sustainable way to consume,” says Julia Vendramin, CEO and Co-Founder of LABELL-D. “Brands lose touch with their products the moment they leave the store. LABELL-D closes the loop: authenticating a product’s ownership history, providing brands with loyalty and royalties on each trade.”

As the CEO, Julia Vendramin has significant industry expertise, having worked for Hugo Boss, Burberry, and Smythson. Angel investors have seed funded the company, which aims to scale its operations and technology in the future.

The platform already has over 75,000 active users, with 35 high-end brands, including Gucci and Burberry.

Targeting the next generations

Around 75% of the active users on LABELL-D belong to the Gen Z/Millennial age group, highlighting a shift in mindset and behavioral patterns across generations. Additionally, approximately 85% of fashion items are either abandoned in closets or disposed of in landfills.

The platform guarantees asset liquidity through validated pricing. This means that for the first time, consumers know the true value of their luxury items and brands are rewarded for their original creativity.

“The Luxury Asset Exchange is a scalable platform in the luxury market with fashion as the first step,” Vendramin adds. “The fashion sector is ripe for disruption – advances in technology such as blockchain allow us to create a truly circular economy. Our Digital Label is Web 3.0 generated – it tracks, traces, authenticates and allows customers and brands to trade. It is endlessly scalable.”