Article
Sustainability

LABELL-D: Reframing retail for sustainable consumption

By Lucy Buchholz
April 05, 2023
undefined mins
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
LABELL-D has unveiled its Luxury Asset Exchange, which offers customers and brands new ways to protect fashion product value

LABELL-D is introducing its Luxury Asset Exchange, which is set to disrupt the retail industry by revolutionising consumption patterns with innovative technology and promoting circularity and climate consciousness.

The Digital Label – a powerful software engine at the core of the platform – seamlessly links the first and second-hand markets, transforming products from ordinary commodities into valuable assets. 

By connecting customers to brands and retailers, the platform crystallises purchases as wearable liquid assets, providing a unique and innovative shopping experience.

“Our platform benefits consumers, brands, retailers – and the environment. The next generation rightly demands a more sustainable way to consume,” says Julia Vendramin, CEO and Co-Founder of LABELL-D. “Brands lose touch with their products the moment they leave the store. LABELL-D closes the loop: authenticating a product’s ownership history, providing brands with loyalty and royalties on each trade.”

As the CEO, Julia Vendramin has significant industry expertise, having worked for Hugo Boss, Burberry, and Smythson. Angel investors have seed funded the company, which aims to scale its operations and technology in the future.

The platform already has over 75,000 active users, with 35 high-end brands, including Gucci and Burberry. 

Targeting the next generations

Around 75% of the active users on LABELL-D belong to the Gen Z/Millennial age group, highlighting a shift in mindset and behavioral patterns across generations. Additionally, approximately 85% of fashion items are either abandoned in closets or disposed of in landfills.

The platform guarantees asset liquidity through validated pricing. This means that for the first time, consumers know the true value of their luxury items and brands are rewarded for their original creativity.

“The Luxury Asset Exchange is a scalable platform in the luxury market with fashion as the first step,” Vendramin adds. “The fashion sector is ripe for disruption – advances in technology such as blockchain allow us to create a truly circular economy. Our Digital Label is Web 3.0 generated – it tracks, traces, authenticates and allows customers and brands to trade. It is endlessly scalable.”

sustainable fashionsfast fashionESG sustainability
Share
Share
Author
Lucy Buchholz

Featured Articles

Virtual attendees prepare for Sustainability LIVE New York

The clock is ticking for virtual attendees to sign up to Sustainability LIVE New York and discover more circular economy, supply chain, and DEI insights

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

Supply Chain Sustainability

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG