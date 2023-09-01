SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: LSEG, Water150, Dun & Bradstreet

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will be back at the Business Design Centre on September 6th and 7th 2023.

Time: 12:50PM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage two

With 15 years of professional experience in Europe, North America, and Asia, Anne has worked with various Sustainability service providers to help companies understand their own sustainability footprint and those of their value chain. Experiences at KPMG, EcoVadis, Bureau Veritas, and now Dun & Bradstreet gave Anne a broad perspective on how companies can work with different service providers in building up a robust sustainability management system, and continue to leverage these service providers to reach the right breadth and depth of information they need to advance their sustainability agenda.

Currently the Head of ESG at D&B International, Anne is working on integrating ESG data into the information D&B has on 500+ million companies. By bringing more transparency and credibility to their sustainability data, Anne helps companies to mitigate risks and make better business decisions of working with suppliers and clients who align with the company's own sustainability values.

Jane Goodland,​ Group Head of Sustainability at LSEG

Time: 2:30PM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage two

Jane joined LSEG in September 2021 in the newly created senior executive role, Group Head of Sustainability, reporting to the Executive Committee. She is a Group Leader and the most senior sustainability professional in LSEG.

Jane has dedicated her 25+ year career to sustainable finance, holding numerous roles in responsible and sustainable investment within asset management (Janus Henderson, HSBC Global Asset Management), sustainability and investment consulting (Willis Towers Watson, Amec), wealth management (Old Mutual, Quilter) and now financial market infrastructure and data.

Jörgen Ringman, CEO of Water150

Time: 2:30PM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage two

Jörgen is the Founder & CEO of Water150 by Longhouse Foundation and a philanthropic impact investor. Water150 by Longhouse Foundation is a next-generation impact business that disrupts the bottled water market by creating an index for the global long-term value of water.

The business will ensure access to clean drinking water for everyone and secure abundant life on earth for seven generations (150 years).

