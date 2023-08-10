London Stock Exchange Group appoints Irfan Hussain as CIO

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced the appointment of Irfan Hussain as the company’s Chief Information Officer.

After spending 28 years at the investment banking company Goldman Sachs, in which he most recently held the position of Chief Operating and Strategy Officer for Engineering, Hussain will join the LSEG executive committee.

Since joining the firm in 1995, Hussain has held a number of positions, including Partner and Chief Information Officer for Consumer and Wealth Management, as well as the Global Banking and Markets and Asset and Wealth Management role for divisions spanning New York, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Additionally, Hussain serves on the Board of Trustees of the Horace Mann School, New York and is a member of the University of Texas at Austin Computer Science Advisory Council.

A “world-class technology leader” for LSEG

The role will be based in New York and Hussain will be reporting to David Schwimmer, LSEG’s CEO. Schwimmer described Hussain as a “world-class technology leader”, who will be recognised by LSEG’s customers as a “trusted expert” to help to drive innovation in the global financial markets.

Hussain, who will take the new position in January 2024, will replace Tony McCarthy, LSEG’s current Chief Information Officer, who is retiring from the position after taking the role in 2020.

“The opportunity to join a company with LSEG’s reputation and to lead a transformation reaching into every part of the global financial markets is incredibly exciting,” Hussain says. “I’m looking forward to joining the team, working with Tony and partnering with our customers.”

Additionally, McCarthy says: “After a long career in the financial markets, it has been an incredible privilege for me to be a part of the team that transformed LSEG into the leading data, analytics and global financial markets infrastructure provider. Irfan is a talented leader who will continue building on the critical contribution the technology team makes to LSEG and to our customers.”

