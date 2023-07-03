Food, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo has published its 2022 ESG Summary, sharing its first full year of reporting since launching PepsiCo Positive (pep+) – an end-to-end transformation programme reflecting every aspect of the business.

Pep+, which has been dubbed as “the future” of the company by PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, assesses the company’s sustainability credentials, spanning how the ingredients are grown, how the products are made, moved and sold, and the choices offered to consumers.

PepsiCo: Reducing carbon emissions and increasing social impact

The report shared that PepsiCo has made significant progress in driving down climate emissions by reducing the amount of virgin plastic used, using water more efficiently and focusing on nutrition, agriculture and people and communities.

For the second consecutive year, 75% of the business’s convenience foods portfolio volume did not exceed 1.1g of saturated fat per 100 calories – a goal that was achieved four years ahead of schedule. Fifty-six percent of PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio volume now contains less than 100 calories from added sugars per 12-ounce serving, demonstrating an increase of 53% in 2021.