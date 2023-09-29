Siemens: Technology key to meeting decarbonisation goals

Fewer than half of organisations expect to meet decarbonisation targets by 2030, according to a study by technology company Siemens which found that technology and digitalisation are key drivers to achieving these goals.

According to the report by Siemens Smart Infrastructure, titled Siemens Infrastructure Transition Monitor 2023: The Great Divide on The Path to Net Zero, there is limited alignment on priorities and how best to progress towards a decarbonised and resource-efficient world. Whilst more than half of people surveyed believe the infrastructure transition is accelerating in their region, a quarter of participants - senior executives from seven major industry groups - said that progress is “too slow”, while 29% believe progress is “coordinated”, and 31% describe it as “on target”.

“The infrastructure transition is accelerating, putting pressure on systems worldwide – from energy, to mobility, to buildings,” Matthias Rebellius, managing board member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure, said. “Evolving the world’s infrastructure is of the utmost importance to enable progress towards decarbonisation, resource efficiency, and social wellbeing.

“Technology and digitalisation are instrumental to achieving this transition in a smart and sustainable way. At Siemens Smart Infrastructure we have already taken the first steps, creating innovative products, systems, solutions, and services to support the present and future challenges of urbanisation and climate change.”