US and EU partnership on AI to improve climate forecasting

The United States and the European Union have announced an agreement aimed at developing the use of AI to address major global challenges, including climate forecasting, healthcare and agriculture.

The administrative arrangement will bring together experts from across the US and Europe to further research on AI, computing, and related privacy-protecting technologies, as underscored in the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) commitment, which in December outlined a Joint Roadmap on Evaluation and Measurement Tools intended to inform the TTC on the approach to AI risk management and trustworthy AI on both sides of the Atlantic.