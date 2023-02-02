Article
Sustainability

US and EU partnership on AI to improve climate forecasting

By Marcus Law
February 02, 2023
The US and EU have announced an agreement to speed up the development of AI to improve agriculture, healthcare and climate forecasting

The United States and the European Union have announced an agreement aimed at developing the use of AI to address major global challenges, including climate forecasting, healthcare and agriculture.

The administrative arrangement will bring together experts from across the US and Europe to further research on AI, computing, and related privacy-protecting technologies, as underscored in the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) commitment, which in December outlined a Joint Roadmap on Evaluation and Measurement Tools intended to inform the TTC on the approach to AI risk management and trustworthy AI on both sides of the Atlantic.

AI collaboration to address major global challenges

This collaborative effort will drive responsible advancements in AI to address major global challenges with a joint development model and integrated research to deliver benefits through five key areas of focus: Extreme Weather and Climate Forecasting, Emergency Response Management, Health and Medicine Improvements, Electric Grid Optimisation, and Agriculture Optimisation.

“Together, we are confident the results of our research will extend beyond our partnership to benefit additional international partners and the global science community,” commented White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday. “Today’s announcement also builds on the vision set forth in the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI) for an open, free, reliable, and secure Internet and digital technologies around the world. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with the EU through this initiative.”

Author
Marcus Law

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)