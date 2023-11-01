As diversity, equity and inclusion is becoming increasingly important to businesses, a number of individuals are stepping up to lead the charge and make progressive, lasting change.

Pioneers of DE&I have become catalysts for transformative change, championing equality and belonging across all facets of their businesses. Sustainability Magazine has listed the top 10 diversity leaders who are challenging norms, fostering inclusive cultures and empowering marginalised voices, while striving for a more equitable future where diversity is celebrated, disparities are dismantled and inclusion is the norm.