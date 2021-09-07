Greener Energy Futures on medical manufacturer’s footprint

Bristol-based environmental consultancy, Greener Energy Futures has announced a new partnership with a large UK medical equipment manufacturer.

The initial two month project was delivered two weeks ahead of schedule, helping them to improve their sustainability communications throughout the business.

It has been discovered that half of the organisations' carbon footprint was the result of just air and road freights transporting products, despite a large manufacturing presence.

Greener Energy Futures (GEF) – a Bristol-based environmental consultancy– has identified ways to significantly reduce the carbon footprint for a large global medical manufacturer. The organisation specialises in electronics, data and scientific research, with considerable product freight transit operations. This project, which took place in July and August 2021, prepares the manufacturer in its plans to improve its environmental reputation and performance, with GEF delivering the two month project two weeks faster than originally planned.

The project included Scope 1, 2 and 3 audits, involving both technical assessment and cultural change, giving them access to essential information to improve sustainability communications across the business. The company has an extensive supply chain, resulting in high transport miles into the business and onwards to customers. With GEF’s expertise, the company has identified that air and road freights accounted for half of the organisation’s carbon footprint, with a plethora of ways to lower their emissions and streamline costs.

The report has also highlighted competitive advantage, demonstrating lower carbon intensity than their competitors; just two-thirds of its nearest challengers.

The company creates products that have had a significant application in the fight against COVID-19. The future is looking bright for GEF as the consultancy is positioned to win further clients, with Great Western Credit Union, Diocese of Bristol, Avon Fire & Rescue and Experian among the organisation's current partners. GEF has helped clients identify 400 tonnes of carbon savings annually and sourced project funding worth more than £3million.

Simon Pyne, CEO and Founder of Greener Energy Futures, commented: “People across the world are waking up to the devastating effects of climate change and how organisations can be doing more to reduce their impact. This partnership demonstrates the changing market; businesses are aware that they need to change their models, but might not know how to put them into practice. Greener Energy Futures is committed to supporting businesses on their net-zero journeys, identifying long-term solutions to enable a better future.”

Employees at the leading medical manufacturer are engaged in helping their organisation lower its carbon impact. For example, within 24 hours of issuing an internal transport survey, 45% of employees had responded to the request. The recent IPCC ‘AR6 Climate Change 2021:

The Physical Science Basis’ report suggests that businesses should exceed their net-zero targets and implement leading strategies to help stabilise emission levels. This can involve a change to business behaviour in areas such as transport, supply chains and energy usage within the office.

