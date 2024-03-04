Just 4 Days to Go! Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

A celebration of women…

First launched in 2021, BizClik embarked on a mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology. A welcomed challenge of narrowing down the nominations to the best of the best, the Top 100 Women supplements are analysed by an in-house data team and ranked by several criteria including job roles, years of experience, company size, revenue, nominations, and more.

Championing influential leaders, pioneers, innovators and specialists in sustainability, this definitive list of 100 women recognises those who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement. It also honours those who are leading the charge when it comes to capitalising on strategic opportunities and supporting other underrepresented groups to pave the way for future generations

These women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.