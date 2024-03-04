Just 4 Days to Go! Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric - will be kickstarting its series of supplements this March with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024.
I am honoured to be included among Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women. Being part of this group of brilliant, ground-breaking leaders - including many collaborators and many friends - is especially humbling. My congratulations and gratitude to all Paulette Frank, Chief Sustainability Officer, Johnson & Johnson (2023)
A celebration of women…
First launched in 2021, BizClik embarked on a mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology. A welcomed challenge of narrowing down the nominations to the best of the best, the Top 100 Women supplements are analysed by an in-house data team and ranked by several criteria including job roles, years of experience, company size, revenue, nominations, and more.
Championing influential leaders, pioneers, innovators and specialists in sustainability, this definitive list of 100 women recognises those who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement. It also honours those who are leading the charge when it comes to capitalising on strategic opportunities and supporting other underrepresented groups to pave the way for future generations
These women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.
It is an honour to be included in the Top 100 Women list by Sustainability Magazine. It’s so great to see so many partners and friends on this list too Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
International Women’s Day 2024
Inspiring others to understand and value women's inclusion to forge a better world, this year’s theme for International Women’s Day is #InspireInclusion.
First held in March 1911, International Women’s Day has dedicated over a century to history and change. This year’s theme means to celebrate diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society, underscoring the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality.
What an honour to be recognised in the Top 100 Women in Sustainability by Sustainability Magazine. I am thrilled to be in such great company and happy to celebrate the work we are all doing to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate action, social equity and a just transition. Onwards and upwards! Sarah Thuo, Chief Operating Officer, IBM Global Sustainability Services
More to come in 2024…
