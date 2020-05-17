Article
Kellogg’s grants Smurfit Kappa with Transforming Innovation award

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Dublin-based packaging company, Smurfit Kappa, has been granted the ‘Transforming Innovation’ award from Kellogg’s, in the Americas.

Kellogg’s awarded Smurfit Kappa for its recent project in which it redesigned the food manufacturer’s packaging.

The packaging was redesigned to improve Kellogg’s supply chain, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

The newly designed packaging enables the Michigan-based manufacturer to use fewer cases during transportation, making the process more sustainable.

The two businesses have been working together for more than 20 years, with Smurfit Kappa providing the packaging for a range of products in Kellogg’s portfolio.

“Smurfit Kappa is more than just a supplier, it is a business partner,” stated Hector Gonzalez, Packaging Procurement Manager at Kellogg’s.

“We are honoured and happy to receive this award,” commented Marcela Liscano, Vice President of Pan American Sales at Smurfit Kappa.

“Besides having shared values as companies, our great team work has led us to create truly innovative packaging solutions for Kellogg’s that contribute to growth in their markets.”

