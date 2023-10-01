LinkedIn expert talks untapped diversity in the workforce

On the face of things, one might imagine that companies are moving in the right direction when it comes to accommodating neurodiversity in the workplace.

Leaders are not only talking more openly about the need to be more appreciative of neurodiverse talent, but are also recognising the numerous benefits that approaching tasks from a different perspective can bring to their organisations.

Despite this, it appears there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to the way many firms are treating their dyslexic employees.

New research commissioned by LinkedIn and the global charity Made By Dyslexia has revealed less than one in five (18%) people with dyslexia in the UK feel their workplace knows their strengths – indicating that thousands of talented individuals aren’t being understood by fellow professionals and management figures.

What’s more, according to data from LinkedIn, many of the most in-demand skills – such as communication, leadership and research – are those dyslexics excel at.

Last year, the professional network added ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ as a skill that users can add to their profiles as part of a change-making campaign alongside Virgin Group and Made By Dyslexia. Already, it has been selected by more than 22,000 members.