InterContinental Hotels Group become first hotel to remove miniature toiletries

InterContinental Hotels Group has become the first hotel brand in the world to remove all miniature toiletries.

The company will remove all small plastic bottles from it’s 843,000 rooms by 2021, the BBC reported.

InterContinental Hotels, which owns brands such as Holiday Inn, has already removed the plastic from around a third of its rooms.

The firm has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 6% per occupied room by 2020, and last year pledged to remove plastic straws by 2019.

“We collectively as an industry have to lead where governments are not necessarily giving the leadership to make a difference,” stated Keith Barr, CEO of InterContinental Hotels Group.

“Five years ago it was a tick-the-box exercise. Today it's follow-up meetings going through in detail what we are doing about our carbon footprint.”

The company’s Six Senses brand has committed to remove plastic from its supply chain by 2022.

“Just as shoppers have shown they're happy to bring their own bags to supermarkets, hotel guests are absolutely able to adapt and start bringing their own toiletries,” remarked Fiona Nicholls, Greenpeace.