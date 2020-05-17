Article
ESG

InterContinental Hotels Group become first hotel to remove miniature toiletries

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
InterContinental Hotels Group has become the first hotel brand in the world to remove all miniature toiletries. The company will remove all small plast...

InterContinental Hotels Group has become the first hotel brand in the world to remove all miniature toiletries.

The company will remove all small plastic bottles from it’s 843,000 rooms by 2021, the BBC reported.

InterContinental Hotels, which owns brands such as Holiday Inn, has already removed the plastic from around a third of its rooms.

The firm has committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 6% per occupied room by 2020, and last year pledged to remove plastic straws by 2019.

SEE ALSO:

“We collectively as an industry have to lead where governments are not necessarily giving the leadership to make a difference,” stated Keith Barr, CEO of InterContinental Hotels Group.

“Five years ago it was a tick-the-box exercise. Today it's follow-up meetings going through in detail what we are doing about our carbon footprint.”

The company’s Six Senses brand has committed to remove plastic from its supply chain by 2022.

“Just as shoppers have shown they're happy to bring their own bags to supermarkets, hotel guests are absolutely able to adapt and start bringing their own toiletries,” remarked Fiona Nicholls, Greenpeace.

InterContinental Hotels GroupplasticWaste
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)