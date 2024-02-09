UAE’s Tadweer Group: Turning Waste into Valuable Resources

Advanced Technologies and Partnerships Key to Success

Led by the UAE’s sustainability goals, Tadweer’s own bold target is to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi waste energy away from landfill by 2030.

With an ambitious net zero 2050 target, the Arab world’s second-largest economy aims to move from “linear economy to circularity” and has set up the UAE Circular Economy Council with the private sector to facilitate this.

Separately, Abu Dhabi has unveiled its own circular economy framework, which aims to achieve a 50% reduction in industrial process waste, at least 40,000 tonnes annually and will cover key sectors to ensure 100% compliance by 2030.

To achieve its goals, the company is committed to deploying and pioneering emerging technologies and fostering strategic partnerships.

As an integrated waste management company, Tadweer not only reduces the amount of waste disposal in landfills, but invests in advanced technologies and solutions, and recycles waste by utilising available resources.

As well as exploring opportunities with emerging technologies such as waste to SAF, Tadweer is helping to develop one of the Middle East’s largest Waste to Energy plants.

Developed in collaboration with the EWEC (Emirates Water & Electricity Co.), the Abu Dhabi-based plant will use advanced moving grate technology to convert municipal solid waste into electricity via high-efficiency stream turbine generator set.

When operational, it will have an expected processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste per year, and will generate enough electricity to power up to 52,500 UAE households.