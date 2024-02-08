Aggressive. That’s how Postmaster General Louis DeJoy described the new sustainability targets for 2030 from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The state-owned agency has announced a series of sweeping goals – to slash carbon emissions from fuel and electricity by 40% and reduce emissions from contracted services by 20%.

While circular economy goals include diverting 75% of waste from landfills, increasing recycled content of packaging to 74%, increasing package recyclability to 88%, and increasing renewable energy use to 10%.

Achieving these goals would position USPS as “the most sustainable way to mail and ship”, according to DeJoy, who serves as Chair of the USPS Environmental Council.

Established in 2023, the USPS Environmental Council features a panel of four executives responsible for creating a long-term environmental strategy and overseeing the implementation of the environmental goals and objectives.



While other logistics providers such as 3PL Geodis have set equivalent targets – to cut Scope 1 and 2 by 42% and Scope 3 by 30%, by 2030 – USPS’s size and scale means that its cuts would potentially provide much greater benefits.

The postal service currently operates more than 31,000 post office locations in the US and delivers 128.8 billion pieces of mail annually.

Goals Align With PSCS's Financial Goals

Importantly, these ambitious new goals are meaningful too – in aligning with organisation’s 10-year financial sustainability and service excellence plan, Delivering for America – which targets a reduction in US$5 billion in operating costs while growing the business several billion dollars.

“As we transform our operating processes and invest in new automation, new technologies, and upgraded facilities and vehicles, we will generate significant efficiencies that reduce our costs, minimise waste across all functions of our operations and slash our carbon footprint.”

So how exactly does USPS plan to achieve these ‘aggressive’ goals?