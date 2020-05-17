Smart City Council announces five winners of Smart Cities Readiness Challenge

The Smart City Council has names five cities across North America as winners of its Smart Cities Readiness Challenge.

Alberta’s Edmonton, Maryland’s Baltimore, Edmonton, Alabama’s Montgomery, Wisconsin’s Racine, and a San Diego County Smart Cities Council were announced the winners, StateScoop reported.

The cities will win a year’s worth of advising and access from the group’s network of smart city experts and its project aviator tool.

“Winning the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge is the culmination of more than a year’s worth of work in which the city has brought together amazing community partners around the idea that we can use technology to deliver better services to our residents while at the same time creating a more inclusive and equitable city,” stated Cory Mason, the Mayor of Racine, according to BizJournals.

SEE ALSO:

“I have always said we get things done in Racine through collaboration. I want to thank Gateway Technical College, UW-Parkside, RCEDC, Racine County, and Foxconn their continued partnership, vision, and leadership.”

The winners were selected from more than 100 applicants across North and Central America.

“This is another special moment – a watershed day – for our community signifying our success in capitalizing on the opportunities for growth and economic development that come through the advancement of technology across our city,” noted Todd Strange, Mayor of Montgomery, WSFA reported.

“But what’s even more important is our resolve to adopt practical high-tech solutions that better serve residents, add to our quality of life and expand access to the tools and technology needed for future success. We are grateful to our partners who raised their hands to join us in this venture.”