Inside the world’s most sustainable university

To achieve this, the university has implemented, and is delivering upon four flagship sustainability programmes – a Climate Positive Plan along with a Sustainability Pathways plan, divestments from fossil fuel investments, and community engaged learning projects.



As Cowen puts it: “Sustainability is one of the most critical issues of our time… it is our unique responsibility as a university committed to inclusive excellence to meet every aspect of this great challenge of the 21st century.”

It is not just a responsibility to the planet but to future generations, many of whom want be part of universities that deliver holistically on sustainability goals.

Recent research from QS found 79% of prospective international students view an institution’s sustainability practices as extremely or very important – demonstrating a “clear shift in priorities among today’s students”, says QS CEO Jessica Turner. “They are increasingly weighing the social and environment impact on their future alma mater alongside academic excellence.”

So what actions is U of T taking in achieving its sustainability goals and what is it doing differently to make it the world’s most sustainable university?

Decarbonising the campus

Focused on regenerative sustainability, U of T’s ambitious Low-Carbon Action plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37% – and to be climate positive by 2050 across its three campuses.

Such a commitment marks the first, if not the only, such net positive commitment by a university – with plans underway to decarbonise its historic St. George campus in the heart of downtown Toronto, along with its other two campuses U of T Mississauga and U of T Scarborough.

In decarbonising its operations, U of T has undertaken a diverse mix of strategies and solutions across its campuses, from improving power and thermal production to distributing energy more efficiently.

Working towards this goal, U of T is building Canada’s largest urban geoexchange field beneath Front Campus, set to be operational in the spring of 2024, along with plans for a significant retrofit of its district energy systems via Project LEAP, an effort supported by the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Meanwhile, at U of T Mississauga, the campus has a high-tech geothermal system beside the Instructional Centre and is actively expanding the use of solar energy across its buildings. U of T Mississauga also launched Project SHIFT, an initiative to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to electricity.

Recently, U of T Scarborough opened a new student residence that meets Passive House standards for energy-efficient construction and is also proceeding with new climate-responsible constructions including the Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health (SAMIH) and the EaRTH (Phase 2) complex, part of the collaborative EaRTH District initiative that includes plans for a net-zero vertical farm.

EaRTH, which stands for Environmental and Related Technologies Hub, will be a knowledge and training centre at U of T Scarborough focused on the development of clean technologies. Among the partnership’s plans: apply innovative technologies to food production in an urban setting through the development of Canada’s first net-zero vertical farm.