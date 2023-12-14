The FA goes for goal with five-year sustainability strategy

Originally formed to write the rules for what would become the global ‘beautiful game’, the FA now not only runs the football league and world-famous FA Cup but also has considerable social responsibilities – from promoting inclusion and diversity to tackling racism.

The FA has also been a pioneering force in sustainability, developing its first strategy in 2009, Wembley Stadium was the first sporting venue to achieve the Carbon Trust Triple Standard in 2014, and achieved certification to ISO 20121 for its event sustainability management system in 2019. That was re-certified in 2022.

Recognising that the large-scale events that take place at Wembley Stadium can have negative (and positive) impacts on people and the planet, The FA developed an event sustainability management system (ESMS) based on international best practice.

This aims to maximise the positives (such as job creation in the local community) and minimise the negatives (such as energy usage and waste), and examines:

• Energy & Climate Action

• Waste

• Water

• Transport

• Charity & Community

• Transparency & Communication

• Procurement

FAST – The FA Group’s Sustainability Team was launched in 2018 and is made up of employees from all areas of the business who share a passion for sustainability – from waste reduction to wellbeing. FAST won the Sustainability Team of the Year 2020 in the Sports Business Awards.

Many sustainability achievements have already been made. The FA joined the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action, developed a carbon reduction strategy for Scope 1 and Scope 2, reduced energy consumption at Wembley Stadium by 40%, and now provides 100% renewable electricity to all FA sites.

Waste management has also been impressive, with Wembley being a zero-waste-to-landfill venue since 2010. Now 30% of waste is converted to energy, with the remaining 70% being recycled.