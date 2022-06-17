Bain releases Global Energy and Natural Resources report

The report shows a marked shift in what the energy and resources transition means to executives over the past year, says Peter Parry , chairman of Bain & Company’s global Energy & Natural Resources practice.

Bain & Company surveyed more than 1,000 global energy and natural resources executives to understand how the energy and resources transition is progressing, which technologies and opportunities they are prioritising, and the difficulties involved in squaring the traditional demands of their business with new demands to operate more sustainably.

Executives push forward on energy and resource transition

Despite a year of considerable challenges, executives continue to push forward on the energy and resource transition. The report shows that industry executives expect to reduce emissions by 28% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2057.

These companies are now allocating 23% of their capital to new business ventures, up from 16% in 2020 and mostly in response to the energy and resource transition.

Half of oil and gas executives expect their core business to decline in the next 10 years; 72% believe they’ll have a new growth business that will complement or replace their core by 2030.

As the war in Ukraine continues, energy and natural resources companies will need to prioritise resilience over low cost or efficiency, it says.

