On-Demand: Sustainability LIVE Singapore 2024
Sustainability LIVE Singapore is the APAC's ultimate virtual event for sustainability, climate change, DE&I and ESG leaders. Gathering the best of the best from the industry in the region, Sustainability LIVE Singapore 2024 deep-dived into sustainability strategies, net zero, technology, talent, emissions, and more.
Returning on 18 March 2025 watch the highlights from 2024 below…
Taking to the virtual stage at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Terence Jeyaretnam, Partner at EY, discussed inequality and sustainability.
We talk a lot about climate and biodiversity and the environment, but inequality is low. I believe we're going to talk more and more about inequality in the coming years
Chris Cattermole, ESG Advisory and Solutions Lead at UL Solutions discusses achieving net zero in Asia-Pacific.
Before I go into what we do, I want to talk about our mission, which is to work for a safer world [...] And over that period, the definition of safety has evolved and this now informs our ambition to see below emissions and serve our customers as a trusted science-based safety, security and sustainability partner
Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mahindra Group provides insights on why accelerated sustainability action makes business sense.
The problems we are trying to solve are very large and it is very unlikely that an individual company will be able to solve all these problems on their own
Chief Sustainability Officers from DIRD Group, Zomato & Amara Raja Group discuss net zero & sustainability practices.
Panellists included:
- Aruneem Mazumder, Chief Sustainability Officer, DIRD Group
- Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato
- Prashant Tiwari, Chief Sustainability Officer, Amara Raja Group
When looking at how to integrate sustainability into operations, the first thing that we did was listen. That means speaking to our stakeholders, our customers, our employees, the communities, and trying to understand their priorities
Stephen Keys, Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer for IFS delivers a keynote about talent retention and sustainability.
For sustainability to truly be sustainable, it has to make economic sense. The first step in the overall process is to make sure that whatever your sustainability programmes, ambitions or intentions are it has to be deeply and properly integrated and aligned with your core organisational strategy
Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at CIMB Bank, delivers a keynote about driving sustainability and impact.
As a provider of financial services, we are in the middle of everything. We help to channel money into areas that need money like sustainable development, climate finance, biodiversity and financial inclusion. We have a target to become carbon neutral by 2030 in our own emissions, but really it’s the Scope 3 finance emissions that makes the most difference
Leaders from Gokaldas Exports, Globe Telecom and Tech M discuss sustainability strategies and growth.
Panellists included:
- Pranjal Jyoti Goswami, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gokaldas Exports
- Yoly Cristiano, Chief Sustainability Officer at Globe Telecom
- Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra
What we have been doing is due diligence looking into the future at how these requirements are going to impact your business. We do analysis on the gap between compliance and our status right now and understanding the resources we need to continue meeting them
Jin Park, Chief of Staff to EVP Energy Management at Schneider Electric, explores Scope 3 emissions.
Scope 3 is the biggest emissions in terms of impact but also the most challenging to understand. Across most companies, including Schneider Electric, Scope 3 emissions represent 80% or more of our emissions. For Schneider it’s more than 90%. We can become the most energy efficient company, use the maximum amount of renewables in our own footprint, but at the end of the day it's about engaging our ecosystem and engaging our suppliers to really make an impact
