Sustainability LIVE Singapore – UL Solutions, Keynote
Starting his keynote with an overview of UL Solutions as a business, its sustainability commitments and its mission, Chris Cattermole, ESG Advisory and Solutions Lead at UL Solutions, explores three trends relevant to achieving net zero in Asia-Pacific (APAC).
UL Solutions and its commitments to sustainability
Dedicated to creating a safer world, UL Solutions has extensive experience in science-based safety, security and sustainability. Its core services and diverse offerings include advisory, software and inspection services.
"Before I go into what we do, I want to talk about our mission, which is to work for a safer world [...] And over that period, the definition of safety has evolved and this now informs our ambition to see below emissions and serve our customers as a trusted science-based safety, security and sustainability partner,” says Chris.
Focused on sustainability through its commitment to people, planet and prosperity, Chris emphasises UL Solutions' net zero targets and comprehensive reporting initiatives. Developing a framework to support customers in their efforts to achieve net zero, UL Solutions' services include decarbonisation, measurement, performance management, reporting and assurance.
Trends in APAC
Highlighting three key trends impacting companies in APAC – alignment of reporting standards, increased overseas requirements and the broader impact beyond carbon – Chris emphasises the need for collaboration, upskilling and enterprise-level data management to address these challenges.
"So now I want to spend the most time here really talking about three trends for the future and how companies in Asia-Pacific can really harness them in order to outperform and achieve their net zero goals,” says Chris.
