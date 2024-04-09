Sustainability LIVE Singapore – Terence Jeyaretnam Keynote
Opening Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Terence Jeyaretnam, Partner & APAC Leader Climate Change & Sustainability Services at EY, deep dives into inequality and sustainability.
Understanding inequality
Terence begins his keynote with an introduction to inequality within the context of sustainability, highlighting the importance of discussing inequality alongside climate change and biodiversity. He also notes the issues surrounding perception versus reality and how inequality affects individual experiences and perspectives of the world.
"We talk a lot about climate and biodiversity and the environment, but inequality is low. I believe we're going to talk more and more about inequality in the coming years,” says Terence.
He adds: "Not everything that we see in the world is what it is. We hear things and we see things that are within our context, but it may not necessarily be what the actual stories or the reality is."
Linking inequality to sustainability
Introducing the concept of ‘Earth Overshoot Day’ – an international day dedicated to raising awareness about the resource shortage that we are creating with our modern lifestyle – Terence highlights how resource depletion and inequality are interconnected, affecting different countries and populations.
Drawing on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to inequality, poverty and gender inequality, Terence emphasises the need for collective action to address these goals.
"Population growth continues to rise and, with inequalities rising and overshoot continuing, you will see the poorer countries experiencing higher levels of population growth [...] The more you're taking out, someone in that country or in another country is paying for,” says Terence.
He adds: "The work has to be both ways. It needs to be from institutions and governments and the UN and globally, but also individual responsibility needs to be a big part of that.”
