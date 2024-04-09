Sustainability LIVE Singapore – Terence Jeyaretnam Keynote

Linking inequality to sustainability

Introducing the concept of ‘Earth Overshoot Day’ – an international day dedicated to raising awareness about the resource shortage that we are creating with our modern lifestyle – Terence highlights how resource depletion and inequality are interconnected, affecting different countries and populations.

Drawing on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to inequality, poverty and gender inequality, Terence emphasises the need for collective action to address these goals.

"Population growth continues to rise and, with inequalities rising and overshoot continuing, you will see the poorer countries experiencing higher levels of population growth [...] The more you're taking out, someone in that country or in another country is paying for,” says Terence.

He adds: "The work has to be both ways. It needs to be from institutions and governments and the UN and globally, but also individual responsibility needs to be a big part of that.”

