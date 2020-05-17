Article
Sustainability

SEAT to lead Volkswagen’s electric vehicle strategy with six new models

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
SEAT, the Spanish auto manufacturer, has revealed plans to introduce six new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company will launch the vehicles...

SEAT, the Spanish auto manufacturer, has revealed plans to introduce six new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The company will launch the vehicles by early 2021, which include electric versions of its Mii and el-Born models.

The Mii and el-Born will mark SEAT’s first fully electric vehicles (EVs), whilst the new generation Leon and Tarraco will be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid cars.

“SEAT now has a clearer role in the Volkswagen Group, and thanks to the results obtained, we have earned the new electric vehicle platform,” noted Luca de Meo, CEO of SEAT.

SEE ALSO:

“For the first time, the SEAT Technical Centre will be developing a platform that may be used by more brands around the globe”

“SEAT is playing a new role within the Volkswagen Group taking on even more responsibility. This year’s achievements underline SEAT’s potential to make use of growth opportunities and open new markets,” remarked Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG.

“the small electric platform project is a great step towards an even more affordable electric mobility. SEAT will realize the first electric vehicle that is especially designed for urban journeys.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)