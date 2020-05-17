SEAT to lead Volkswagen’s electric vehicle strategy with six new models

SEAT, the Spanish auto manufacturer, has revealed plans to introduce six new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The company will launch the vehicles by early 2021, which include electric versions of its Mii and el-Born models.

The Mii and el-Born will mark SEAT’s first fully electric vehicles (EVs), whilst the new generation Leon and Tarraco will be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid cars.

“SEAT now has a clearer role in the Volkswagen Group, and thanks to the results obtained, we have earned the new electric vehicle platform,” noted Luca de Meo, CEO of SEAT.

“For the first time, the SEAT Technical Centre will be developing a platform that may be used by more brands around the globe”

“SEAT is playing a new role within the Volkswagen Group taking on even more responsibility. This year’s achievements underline SEAT’s potential to make use of growth opportunities and open new markets,” remarked Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG.

“the small electric platform project is a great step towards an even more affordable electric mobility. SEAT will realize the first electric vehicle that is especially designed for urban journeys.”