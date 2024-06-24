Packet Power Sustainably Meets AI's Demand for More Power

In today's digital landscape, data centres are the foundation of virtually every industry. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is steadily increasing the demand for high-performance computing, pushing data centres to the limits of their energy capacity.

AI workloads are inherently power-hungry, requiring vast amounts of energy to process complex algorithms and large datasets. Without constant oversight, power distribution in data centres can become imbalanced, resulting in wasted energy and increased downtime risks, putting significant pressure on operations that seek to improve their sustainability.

Developed over almost two decades and tailor-made to serve data centres, Packet Power’s suite of wireless power and environmental monitoring solutions help to strike the balance between driving more power density through a data centre operation and doing it as efficiently as possible. Power monitoring offers a simple yet sophisticated approach to managing energy usage. By continuously tracking power consumption at a granular level, critical facilities managers can identify inefficiencies, optimise power distribution and enhance overall performance.