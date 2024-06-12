New Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

Sustainability Unlocked

Specialising in helping organisations upskill people on sustainability and ESG, Sustainability Unclocked is an expert-led, in-demand learning platform that deploys actionable learning pathways in a consistent, accessible, relevant and time-efficient way.

Founded in 2021, Sustainability Unclocked is a one-stop solution for firms creating sustainable cultures to meet net-zero targets.

VIRTUS Data Centres

A trusted global leader in the data centre industry, VIRTUS Data Centres is committed to delivering reliable, resilient and responsible digital infrastructure for its customers.

As part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, VIRTUS has a proven track record of more than a decade designing and operating the UK’s most efficient facilities and is driven to provide the highest standards of operational excellence – safety, security and availability.

Wolters Kluwer

A global leader in professional information, ESG and software solutions, Wolters Kluwer’s award-winning CCH Tagetik expert solution enables business leaders to optimise profitability, ensure resiliency and drive strategy with faster and better-informed decisions.

Going beyond basic CPM, CCH Tagetik unifies and streamlines financial close and consolidation and extends planning – including financial and operational planning, ESG and regulatory compliance and corporate tax processes.

CCH Tagetik ESG and Sustainability provides everything clients need to manage ESG reporting and the data intelligence to achieve long-term sustainable growth.

Watershed Technology

An enterprise climate platform, Watershed Technology works with the likes of Airbnb, Carlyle Group, Walmart, YETI and BBVA to measure, report and act on their emissions, as well as produce audit-ready carbon footprints that drive real reductions.

Watershed Technology embeds climate intelligence from the world’s leading climate and policy experts to satisfy regulatory requirements, unlock new business opportunities and address climate-related risks.

Watershed also provides its customers with exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

