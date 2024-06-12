New Sponsors Join Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
Sustainability Unlocked
Specialising in helping organisations upskill people on sustainability and ESG, Sustainability Unclocked is an expert-led, in-demand learning platform that deploys actionable learning pathways in a consistent, accessible, relevant and time-efficient way.
Founded in 2021, Sustainability Unclocked is a one-stop solution for firms creating sustainable cultures to meet net-zero targets.
VIRTUS Data Centres
A trusted global leader in the data centre industry, VIRTUS Data Centres is committed to delivering reliable, resilient and responsible digital infrastructure for its customers.
As part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, VIRTUS has a proven track record of more than a decade designing and operating the UK’s most efficient facilities and is driven to provide the highest standards of operational excellence – safety, security and availability.
Wolters Kluwer
A global leader in professional information, ESG and software solutions, Wolters Kluwer’s award-winning CCH Tagetik expert solution enables business leaders to optimise profitability, ensure resiliency and drive strategy with faster and better-informed decisions.
Going beyond basic CPM, CCH Tagetik unifies and streamlines financial close and consolidation and extends planning – including financial and operational planning, ESG and regulatory compliance and corporate tax processes.
CCH Tagetik ESG and Sustainability provides everything clients need to manage ESG reporting and the data intelligence to achieve long-term sustainable growth.
Watershed Technology
An enterprise climate platform, Watershed Technology works with the likes of Airbnb, Carlyle Group, Walmart, YETI and BBVA to measure, report and act on their emissions, as well as produce audit-ready carbon footprints that drive real reductions.
Watershed Technology embeds climate intelligence from the world’s leading climate and policy experts to satisfy regulatory requirements, unlock new business opportunities and address climate-related risks.
Watershed also provides its customers with exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand