BCG's 2022 Sustainability Report: Growth, impact & action

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has recently released its “2022 Annual Sustainability Report” highlighting the firm’s sustainability journey while it works to solve some of the world's most urgent challenges.

The report, titled “Expanding Our Reach, Enhancing Our Impact”, showcases numerous achievements made by the firm throughout 2022, including spearheading over 1,500 initiatives focused on societal and planetary impact across 780 clients.

Additionally, the firm has committed over US$1bn in investments since 2020 to promote progress in this area by partnering with prominent private, public and social sector organisations, providing both pro bono assistance and direct financial aid.

“We are committed to being the most positively impactful company in the world. This ambition lies at the heart of everything we do and is core to our purpose and values," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG. “We are proud to partner with clients, governments and nonprofit organisations to create positive and sustainable economic, environmental, and societal impact.”

2022: A year of growth for BCG

The global firm also saw the appointment of two important C-suite leaders in 2022. David Webb was named Chief Sustainability Officer as well as his role as MD of North American Systems, while Nadjia Yousif was named Chief Diversity Officer.

“It is essential that BCG is not only representative of the societies we serve, but also that everyone at BCG feels that they can bring his, her, or their full self to work,” said Yousif on the appointment. “I am so excited to shape and progress the DEI agenda at BCG and beyond.”

What’s more, the BCG workforce grew to 30,000 in 2022, with women accounting for 46% of the total headcount.