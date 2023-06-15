Article
Renewable Energy

Boeing sets decarbonisation goals in sustainability report

By Lucy Buchholz
June 15, 2023
United 737, Credit: Boeing
In Boeing’s recently released “Sustainable Aerospace Together” report, the company highlights its achievements and dedication to sustainability

Boeing has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by taking significant steps to increase renewable-energy usage in its factories while making substantial investments in aerospace technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption, emissions and noise. Boeing has also purchased more sustainable aviation fuel for its commercial operations.

The company's dedication to sustainability and its achievements are outlined in Boeing's recent report, titled: “Sustainable Aerospace Together”. The report serves as a platform for Boeing to share its vision and the path it intends to take towards establishing a sustainable aerospace industry. 

By showcasing these accomplishments, the company emphasises its ongoing commitment to promoting a greener and more environmentally responsible aviation sector.

“Boeing continues to invest and make progress on our journey to achieve a more sustainable aerospace future," said Chris Raymond, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer. “As we enter a new era of sustainable aerospace, we are committed to documenting our progress and outlining our path forward with transparency so our industry can progress, together."

The report also highlights Boeing’s efforts to advance environmental stewardship, human development and inclusion, by addressing the company's sustainability goals on employee safety. It also assesses employee wellbeing, global aerospace safety, community engagement, and DEI.

Boeing's sustainability accomplishments 2023

The Sustainable Aerospace Together report highlights a number of milestones that Boeing has already reached this year.


  • Boeing has introduced and publicly launched the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model – a data-modelling tool that quantifies strategies to reduce aviation emissions
  • Developing and flying a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing Sustainable Flight Demonstrator airplane for NASA
  • Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator programme, which has evaluated about 230 technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise. The 2022 programme tested 30 new technologies to help decarbonise aviation on Boeing's 777-200 test bed
  • Purchasing 2 million gallons (7.6 million litres) of SAF for Boeing's commercial aeroplane operations
  • Purchasing renewable electricity and renewable energy credits to achieve 35% renewable electricity use across the company by 2022. This is up from 21% in 2021.
  • Deploying a voluntary industry approach to supplier sustainability assessments established by the IAEG and implemented by EcoVadis
