Carrier: Pioneering sustainability and innovation

In addition to M&A, since 2021 Carrier has been busy launching and evolving Abound, its suite of digital solutions for the built environment. Designed as a comprehensive offering, Abound is pivotal to Carrier’s sustainability efforts, focusing on health and wellness, sustainability and asset management.

Highlighting its significance, Johnson explains: “Abound helps customers improve operational efficiency and supports their efforts to attain ESG goals.”

A standout characteristic of Abound is its agnostic approach, recognising the uniqueness of each building.

"Each one has its own fingerprint," notes Johnson.

Abound is designed to allow building management to see deeply and broadly across their assets, act on prioritised decisions, and refine, adapt and scale on a continual basis; and to seamlessly integrate with different types of equipment and sensors to provide a tailored solution for diverse building portfolios.

In a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Carrier is leveraging cloud technologies to enhance its digital offerings.

Johnson outlines the partnership, saying: "We have a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS, and we're building out all of our digital capabilities on AWS."

Subir Singh, Principal Partner Manager at AWS, highlights: “Every business has an opportunity and a need to create sustainable environments. AWS sees Carrier as a leading global provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions.”

Singh continues: “AWS is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. We are working together and pooling investments and resources – as well as ideas – to launch new solutions. We now have a strategic collaboration agreement with Carrier which allows us to co-innovate, co-market and co-sell together.”

The benefits of this collaboration extend beyond technology. Carrier and AWS are working hand in hand to deliver solutions that express the value of sustainability to mutual customers. The cloud-based approach enables enhanced energy efficiency and operational effectiveness, aligning with Carrier's overarching goal of creating a conscious environment within buildings.

As Carrier pioneers innovation in sustainable building solutions, its work alongside AWS amplifies the impact of its digital solutions and reflects a collective effort to shape a more sustainable, technologically-advanced future.





