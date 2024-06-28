First Abu Dhabi Bank's US$135bn to Power UAE to Net Zero

The report says: “FAB is committed to the UAE's ambition on climate change and net zero, placing sustainability at the heart of social and economic progress.

“We acknowledge our responsibility as a contributor to the UAE’s positive and sustainable transformation. Driven by our goals and building on our financial expertise, we are working with our clients to find innovative and sustainable solutions to help them accomplish their transition towards a low-carbon economy by 2030.”

This report comes after FAB became the first bank in the GCC region to commit to net zero by 2050 by joining the industry-led and UN-convened Net-zero Banking Alliance in October 2021.

Pioneers in sustainable finance

FAB’s sustainable headline, set in 2021, is a sustainable finance commitment of US$75bn to be achieved by 2030. In 2023, this was raised by 80% to US$135bn with the aim of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy and social impact.