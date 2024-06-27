Sustainability LIVE Heads to New York For Climate Week NYC
Sustainability LIVE is honoured to be heading to New York for Climate Week NYC – one of the largest annual climate events of its kind, bringing together more than 500 events and activities across the City of New York.
We need the ideas now, we need the strategies now, we must have a plan!
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, New York Climate Week accreddited event Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
A one-day ‘invitation only’ summit – to be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison – the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.
Our expanision into New York continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement. The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand. It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off! Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media & Sustainability Magazine
Introducing the CSO Network
One brand… One network… One pledge… The CSO Network by invitation only provides an exclusive platform to listen, learn and network with the world’s best CSOs.
Nothing but knowledge, nothing but the network… The CSO Network is an exclusive platform tailored for Chief Sustainability Officers of leading global brands, where those part of the network can access tailored content, networking opportunities and resources aimed at empowering sustainability leaders.
Launching 10 September 2024…
Coming Soon…Top 100 Companies in Sustainability
Celebrating the industry’s leading brands worldwide, the Top 100 Companies in Sustainability honours the powerhouses driving the sustainability movement and leading the charge when it comes to groundbreaking innovation, strategy and development.
The Top 100 supplement represents a diverse range of sectors within the industry including – but not limited to – energy and utilities, technology and IT, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, consumer goods and retail, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, industrial and manufacturing, real estate, logistics, food and beverages, media and entertainment, chemicals and professional services.
Committed to fostering a better future, Sustainability Magazine continues to be proud to celebrate the success of not only these 100 companies but all companies as they continue to innovate, grow and further the sustainable movement.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24th September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
