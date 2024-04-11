What are Fortinet's Plans for its Future Sustainability?

In 2023, there were 2,365 instances of cyberattacks affecting 343,338,964 victims, marking a 72% surge in data breaches compared to the previous record highs of 2021.

With 2024 seeing a whole host of major elections in countries around the world, how are major players in the cyber space prioritising sustainability as well as working to combat cyber attacks?

Headquartered in California, Fortinet is one of the largest, most formidable cyber security companies in the world. Founded in 2000 by brothers Ken Xie and Michael Xie, more than 730,000 customers trust the company to provide the most comprehensive solutions to help industries accelerate security, maximise productivity, preserve user experience and lower total cost of ownership.

Not just a leader in cyber security, Fortinet is also a leader in sustainability in technology, spanning environmental work as well as DEI initiatives and ethical business practices.