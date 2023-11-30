ESG investing generates a shift among sustainability leaders

1. Sherry Madera

Job From: SVP Public Policy at Mastercard

Job To: CEO of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

A former investment banker and diplomat, Madera combines a unique skill set, incorporating business, policy making, and diplomacy, which are all key traits to bring to her latest role.

On the 3rd October 2023, Sherry Madera took on the role as CEO of CDP, which is a driving force in global environmental disclosures. Her leadership at the non-profit will continue to rise in demand for sustainability insight, of which the world is at a critical point of uncovering its progress towards UN sustainable development goals.

“I am honoured to join such an established organisation as CDP, especially at this moment when we acknowledge the pivotal role data plays in assessing and managing climate actions,” says Madera. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented global team, CDP’s stakeholders worldwide and with our valued partners, to drive more ambitious and urgent climate action and to build on our unique position in the environmental data ecosystem."