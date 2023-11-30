ESG investing generates a shift among sustainability leaders
1. Sherry Madera
Job From: SVP Public Policy at Mastercard
Job To: CEO of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)
A former investment banker and diplomat, Madera combines a unique skill set, incorporating business, policy making, and diplomacy, which are all key traits to bring to her latest role.
On the 3rd October 2023, Sherry Madera took on the role as CEO of CDP, which is a driving force in global environmental disclosures. Her leadership at the non-profit will continue to rise in demand for sustainability insight, of which the world is at a critical point of uncovering its progress towards UN sustainable development goals.
“I am honoured to join such an established organisation as CDP, especially at this moment when we acknowledge the pivotal role data plays in assessing and managing climate actions,” says Madera. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented global team, CDP’s stakeholders worldwide and with our valued partners, to drive more ambitious and urgent climate action and to build on our unique position in the environmental data ecosystem."
2. Kristen Brown
Job From : Director of Future Energy Systems UK&I
Job To: VP of Strategy UK&I
VP of Strategy for the UK and Ireland was earned by Kristen Brown, a role in which she will dedicate her efforts to group operational strategy and ensure the execution of short-term strategic goals.
“Kristen Brown brings a wealth of experience working with government, utilities, and digital startups on the Energy Transition, which will help us leverage key partnerships and expand the benefits of digital transformation to address customers’ productivity and energy efficiency needs,” says Kelly Becker, Zone President, Schneider Electric UK&I.
3. Francesco Starace
Job From: CEO & General Manager at Enel
Job To: Chair of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
“I am very impressed by the momentum the SBTi has built since its inception,” said Starace on his appointment as the Chair of the global sustainability programme. Having left Enel in May 2023, Starace still retains positions, such as the Chairman of the Board at Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and is a partner at EQT Group.
4. Denise Wong
Job From: Venture Capital Investor at VU Venture Partners
Job To: Head of Sustainable and Impact Banking, Asia Pacific at Barclays
Moving to Barclays from her prior position as a Venture Capital Investor, Denise Wong is now the Head of Sustainable and Impact Banking for the bank. Reporting to the Head of Investment Banking, Asia Pacific, Vanessa Koo, she brings over 20 years of experience in the field, having already worked with the company across Hong Kong and New York.
5. David Goatman
Job From: Partner, Head of Energy, Sustainability and Natural Resources EMEA
Job To: Global Head of Energy and Sustainability Services
The real-estate consultancy based in London , UK, has appointed Goatman to lead the changes happening in the world of property. The newly created role will allow the organisation to grow in line with energy and sustainability service requirements, ensuring that teams are supported across eight locations worldwide.
6. Lorraine Becker
Job From: Interim Head of ESG at DIF Capital Partners
Job To: Head of ESG at DIF Capital Partners
Quote: “Over the coming years, DIF will have an ongoing commitment to being a responsible investor.
After leaving her post as a Principal Consultant for Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Becker entered DIF Capital Partners as its Interim Head of ESG in April 2023 before swiftly taking on the permanent role. As the Head of ESG, Becker is responsible for leading the team at DIF towards implementing its Responsible Investment strategy, policy, and programmes.