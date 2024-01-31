Major Momentum in Sustainability Hires

1. Joe Speicher

Job From: Executive Director of the Autodesk Foundation

Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer at Autodesk

Since June 2014, Joe Speicher has been part of the Autodesk leadership team. He joined the company as Executive Director of the Autodesk Foundation, a philanthropic organisation offering design and engineering to non-profits, where he has spent a significant part of his Autodesk journey.

In recent years, Speicher rose in the ranks to Vice President in April 2022, adding in the Chief Sustainability Officer role in July 2023.

An activist for social and environmental change, Speicher sees design as a way to contribute to the world’s most impactful initiatives. This drive is sparked by a career packed with achievements spanning various impact areas – from his work with the Peace Corp in 2003, to founding Ground to Grounds a decade later.

Add to this, his extensive corporate and political experience, with previous roles at Deutsche Bank, The Economist Intelligence, and the Center for Responsive Politics.