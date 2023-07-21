Over the past year, American-based snack company Mondelēz International has rapidly increased its sustainability efforts, making strides towards its 2025 goals of reducing its climate impact, sourcing sustainable ingredients and improving packaging and DEI efforts.

Mondelēz owns many of the world’s best-known brands, including Cadbury’s, Cote D'or, Prince, and Oreo, to name a few, and operates in approximately 160 countries generating an annual revenue of about US$26bn.

“As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pure-play global snacking company, we are prioritising key areas of Snacking Made Right so we can drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International.

“I am proud that at Mondelēz International we are making progress toward achieving our vision at a time of considerable change and challenges. We are demonstrating our clear commitment to leading the future of snacking.”

Increasing transparency and sourcing sustainable ingredients

Earlier in May 2023, Mondelēz published its Fiscal Year 2022 Snacking Made Right Report, which highlights the company's ESG priorities and outlined the company’s mission to lead the future of snacking.

“At Mondelēz International, we are wholeheartedly committed to going further and faster in terms of sustainable growth and impact,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact and Sustainability Officer at Mondelēz International. “Building on our 2025 public goals, we have bold and targeted long-term ambitions which help us focus, accelerate and scale our efforts, and we are also putting a longer-term focus on working toward our 2050 goals of net zero carbon and packaging waste by supporting circular economies.”