Oxy: Creating a sustainable, low-carbon world

Energy and essential products business Oxy is driven by the mission of improving life on our planet.

Located in the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Oxy is committed to providing safe and efficient operations and products, as well as reducing its own carbon footprint, while helping others do the same.

With sustainability being a top priority, Oxy has set reporting standards that align with the World Economic Forum’s four pillars: People, planet, prosperity and principles of governance.

Oxy is actively advancing its vision as a pioneering and environmentally responsible energy leader through cutting-edge initiatives and investments, focused on fostering a future with reduced carbon impact.

Oxy’s sustainability strategy

The governance structure at Oxy underpins the business's commitment to advance a lower-carbon world. Business leaders are held accountable through criteria that mirror the company's purpose and strategy while reflecting the highest standards of ethical conduct as defined in the Code of Business Conduct. Responsible policies and robust management systems are also put into place to create and strengthen business practices characterised by reliability, strong principles and transparency.

“Sustainability is a guiding principle at Oxy, influencing the way we operate our businesses, empower our employees, engage with our stakeholders and contribute to society,” Vicki Hollub, CEO and President of Oxy says. “We believe our service as a leader in promoting the sustainability of the broader world around us is integral to our long-term success.”

Oxy is also committed to mitigating climate change and was the first major US oil and natural gas producer to establish net-zero emission goals that aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The business aims to achieve this by 2040.

To showcase its commitment to people, Oxy believes in creating a workplace with employees of various backgrounds and unique experiences that catalyse innovation, growth and strong performance. To do so, they have expanded partnerships, training, recruiting and mentoring programmes to support staff.

