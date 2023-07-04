Consumer influence to increase the sustainability of the passenger vehicle industry

Transitioning to sustainability raises a number of challenges, including economic, social and raw material availability issues. Yet Polestar and Rivian both acknowledge that there are additional variables not covered, such as the impact of autonomous driving and sharing models, which need to be considered.

The report echoes that although the relationship between sustainability and profitability is often questioned, businesses must actually focus on the cost of inaction.

Similarly, consumer behaviour is changing. Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor in vehicle purchasing decisions, with 61% of respondents considering sustainability when buying passenger vehicles in 2021.

The study also found that the younger generation – Gen Z and Millennials – are more inclined to pay for greener products and will have increased purchasing power in the future. Consequently, the focus on sustainable solutions will only intensify.

Although limiting global warming to below 1.5°C will be a testing task for all industries, the passenger vehicle industry has an opportunity to redefine the challenge, reconsider competition and collaborate on collective actions to halve GHG emissions by 2030.

In the report, Polestar and Rivian echo that the need for action is evident, regardless of the debates about timelines, data and long-term targets.

