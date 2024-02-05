E1 Series Launches World-First Sustainable Boat Championship

History was made on the 2nd February 2024. A world-first electric boat racing championship was launched following years of planning and partnership conversations among motorsport enterprise and organising bodies as well as the coastal cities of the world, and even celebrities as they endorsed the event that changed how spectators view electrification and the motorsport industry as whole.

We’re talking about the UIM E1 Series World Championship. Founded by Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO EXTREME E and Founder & Chairman FiA Formula E & E1 Series, and Rodi Basso, the CEO of the E1 Series, the racing series will see the proprietary electric boat known as the RaceBird set off on a global journey to inspire change and shed light on the capabilities of electrical technologies in the marine industry.

While the ocean is known as one of the most challenging environments of nature, the boating industry is making some significant changes to how they operate their watercraft, however, there are still challenges that remain and, to overcome those challenges, organisations must redesign and innovate in ways unseen in the industry.

The E1 Series showcases the technical prowess behind such important developments in the marine industry, but also how boats can become more sustainable, by leveraging alternative power and unique architecture to minimise their impact in even the most challenging scenarios.

Almost a year ago, Basso joined us at the first ever EV Magazine LIVE event where he introduced, in person, the E1 Series as one of its founders and biggest advocates.

“What is the best possible opportunity, if not a sports platform, to try and drive change with the excuse of building an exciting sporting format, delivering an important message,” said Rodi Basso at the event. “It’s not only a communication effort. What we want to propose as E1, as the world electric powerboat championship, is an execution platform.”

