Sustainability LIVE London Announces Five New Sponsors

Sellafield

75 years ago, Sellafield helped to create the nation’s nuclear deterrent. Today, the company uses its unrivalled knowledge of nuclear energy to create a clean and safe environment for future generations.

At the forefront of engineering, innovation, project management and leading-edge support functions, Sellafield is building £8bn of new waste management facilities and manufacturing tens of thousands of waste containers, while also reducing its carbon footprint. At a foundational level, the company ensures that the £2.3bn of UK public funding has economic and social impact in the communities

Indiblu Creative

Using consulting, design, digital and film, Indiblu Creative is amplifying impact and driving innovation. At its heart, Indiblu Creative has a passion for working with brands, industries and organisations that are making a difference for people and the planet, sharing authentic stories in unique and powerful ways, through elevated design, media, marketing and digital experiences.

ESG REC Limited

Recruitment and employment company ESG REC Limited believes in making a positive impact in the environment and society by helping companies attract, find and deploy ESG talent in the right places. By acting as a role model for sustainable performance, ESG REC Limited grows with purpose as it supports others.

WTW

Willis Towers Watson, known as WTW is an insurance firm managing people, risk and capital to propel the world’s leading businesses forward. The company specialises in providing data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital that make organisations more resilient, motivate workforces, and maximise performance.

Supercritical

Carbon removal specialist Supercritical has a goal to remove 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, supporting the planet in avoiding the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Supercritical offers a portfolio of carbon removal options, including tree planting, biochar, enhanced weathering, bio-oil sequestration, and direct air capture. Supercritical’s climate team works to source the next promising methods.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand