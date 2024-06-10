Sustainability LIVE London Welcomes Four New Sponsors
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC. It is held in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Schneider Electric
For nearly 200 years Schneider Electric has been an innovator and pioneer in digitalisation and innovation to drive sustainability and efficiency. The company’s core purpose is to empower all to make the most out of the world’s energy and resources.
Integrating sustainability into its core business strategy, Schneider Electric is heavily investing in carbon neutrality, renewable energy, energy efficiency, the circular economy, biodiversity, environmental protection, sustainable supply chains and diversity and inclusion.
At Sustainability Magazine, we celebrated Schneider Electric as the most sustainable company in our Top 100 supplement in 2023 and we’re excited to welcome Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications as a judge at The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024.
HH Global
A global leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement, HH Global is the partner for growth. By using proprietary technology to drive ROI and operating efficiency, the company supports its clients in understanding purchasing, tracking spend and measuring performance, capturing insights and efficiencies at scale while unifying brands across countries and regions and optimising functionality to support marketing lifecycles, reduce waste, drive growth and support transformation.
UL
With more than a century of experience, UL transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth.
Domo
Domo is a cloud-native data experiences innovator that puts data to work for everyone. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation, the platform makes data actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps that drive a culture of data curiosity. With Domo, companies get intuitive, agile data experiences that power exponential business impact.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
