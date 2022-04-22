Top 10: Smart cities driving sustainability around the world

When digital technology is used in traditional networks and services, a city becomes a smart city. The goal of smart cities is to improve standards of living, enhance environmental sustainability, and benefit local businesses.

While the rest of the world lags behind, some cities are already using Internet of Things (IoT) technology to bridge the gap between sustainability goals and urban development strategies. We set out to find out which towns are using cutting-edge technology to stay connected and reduce their environmental footprint, especially considering the climate crisis issues and the limit of natural resources.