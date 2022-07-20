Top 10 Sustainability Influencers

Blasi is Special Advisor to the International Energy Agency Executive Director .

At the age of 18 years old Blasi was working (while studying) for an oceanographic research institute travelling around the world and all oceans. After graduating in marine geophysics with honours, Blasi worked for Eni , one of world's leading oil and gas companies, in its offshore pipeline department. At 27, he decided that almost 10 years offshore was enough and after a Masters in Energy Resources, he joined the World Energy Council where he was soon appointed Operating Director of the Italian branch.

Blasi has been part of major international forums including G8 Energy in 2009. After a parenthesis working for the Prime Minister’s Personal Representative for Energy and Climate, he made the jump to the Global Energy Authority, moving to Paris to join the International Energy Agency .