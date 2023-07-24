Five reasons why Sustainability LIVE London is the must-attend event of 2023

Networking opportunities: Sustainability LIVE London brings together thousands of delegates from across the globe, eager to engage in networking opportunities with other professionals and stakeholders. The events encourage individuals to engage with like-minded individuals – either virtually or in-person – to discuss interests, exchange experiences, and share learnings from the successful strategies of others.

Discover the latest technologies: Innovations and technologies are shaping the future of sustainability, and at Sustainability LIVE London, the latest advancements in the field will be showcased. Executives can investigate the numerous cutting-edge innovations which the world’s biggest companies are using to make lasting changes.

Motivation and inspiration: With 75 esteemed keynote speakers from around the world, attendees will not be lost for inspiration at Sustainability LIVE London. What’s more, the event will be supported by 25 global sponsors who are committed to promoting sustainable practices and motivating others to take action, too.

Benchmarking and reporting: As reporting standards are ever-changing, the two-day event invites delegates to discuss and compare the sustainability initiatives of organisations. Often, this comparison gives important insights into a company's strengths and weaknesses.

Brand marketing: By attending Sustainability LIVE London, businesses are able to establish themselves within a reliable and trustworthy environment. This positive image can attract customers and investors, potentially leading to future business expansion and increased brand loyalty.

So, clear your calendar for September 6th and 7th, and register for your FREE ticket to ensure you don’t miss out on the world’s biggest and best sustainability event.

