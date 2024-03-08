Women are Key to the Success of a Green Transition

Women have a crucial role to play in the green economy. But leading global accountancy body ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is concerned that women are in danger of being left behind in the green transition.

On International Women’s Day (IWD), ACCA is calling on governments, policy makers and employers to make a reality of the 2024 UN IWD theme - Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.

ACCA highlights that 80% of people displaced by climate change are women, and women are fourteen times more likely to die in climate emergencies than men. UN data shows how women led households lose 8% more income to heat-stress than male led households.

“Women work extensively in sectors such as agriculture where they are disproportionately exposed to climate-related events,” says Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability, ACCA.

“On the other hand, they are underrepresented in sectors that are benefitting from the transition to net zero such as construction, utilities and manufacturing. This imbalance needs to be urgently addressed.”