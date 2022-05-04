Intel Corporation pledges to emit zero emissions by 2040

Since mid-April, Intel Corporation has stated goals to further reduce its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions as well as develop environmentally friendly technology. Global operations will have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in place by 2040, and Intel products and platforms will have specific goals for energy efficiency and lower carbon footprints.

Intel will also collaborate with customers in order to create solutions that reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of all technology.

“The impact of climate change is an urgent global threat,” said Pat Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer of Intel. “Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates.

“As one of the world's leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too.”