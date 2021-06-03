1 in 3 want to shop in sustainably sourced-only stores

A survey has revealed that consumers in the USA want to make more sustainably-sourced choices when shopping for clothes, but this is hindered by a lack of availability and trustworthy information on what makes clothing sustainable.

A new survey of 2,000 teenagers and adults in the U.S. from clean manufacturing leader Genomatica set out to understand consumers’ perspectives around sustainability in fashion.

Over a third said: “If there was a store for sustainable clothes, I’d do all my shopping there”.

31% would even support a “fast fashion tax” on clothing that’s unsustainable.

Consumers are aware of environmental issues in the fashion industry

Consumers want to make better choices, but they’re confused about what makes clothing sustainable and how or where to find it.

72% of consumers have heard of environmental sustainability issues in the fashion industry — listing excess consumption, carbon emissions and water pollution from dye processes as issues they’re aware of.

51% believe that Americans’ clothing purchases each year result in substantial greenhouse gas emissions.

38% who are aware of sustainability issues in fashion have only become aware of them over the pandemic period.

How clothing is made and what it’s made from are important considerations for consumers

58% of consumers care about the materials that make their clothes and want them to not be harmful to the planet.

47% rank clothing made with renewably-sourced or natural materials as a top sustainability characteristic, with around the same percent (46%) that list production processes with few to no toxic chemicals in their top three.

53% of consumers believe the majority of clothes are made of primarily synthetic material, slightly more than the number of consumers (47%) who realize fossil fuels (crude oil, coal, etc.) are the main building blocks of synthetic clothing.

Consumers are on the lookout for “greenwashing” in the fashion industry, but they still want brands to do the legwork to make sustainable choices easier