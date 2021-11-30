BP and Schneider Electric tag team on decarbonisation surge

The decarbonisation drive is hotting up with two of the biggest hitters breaking organic bread to boost global sustainability.

BP and Schneider Electric – leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation – have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help decarbonise high-emission customers, in Australia, the European Union, the UK and the U.S.

Under the terms of the MoU, BP and Schneider Electric intend to combine skills and capabilities to define and scale integrated energy solutions for cities and commercial and industrial customers in hard to abate sectors, such as high emission transportation and heavy industry.

Dream team

Together, BP and Schneider Electric’s complementary skills in consulting, designing, building, and operating decarbonised energy systems will help companies to achieve their decarbonisation targets. In addition, BP and Schneider Electric intend to explore business models to enable customers to lessen the complexity, risk and capital investment of decarbonisation by operating such energy systems as a service.

William Lin, EVP, regions, cities and solutions, BP said, “Schneider Electric’s expertise is complementary to ours, opening up more opportunities for us to jointly help energy systems decarbonise. Combining BP’s energy supply capabilities with Schneider Electric’s microgrid and energy management technologies means that together we can offer clean, efficient and resilient solutions to better meet our customers’ needs.”

“Many of our customers are looking for innovation and expertise to help decarbonise their energy supply and demand systems,” says Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric. “With BP, we’re committed to advancing technology solutions and addressing key markets together to help these customers reach net-zero faster.”

Bright spark

Schneider Electric will provide decarbonisation expertise and electricity 4.0 technologies to help design and operate critical or energy-intensive power systems. Schneider’s microgrid platform can integrate on-site renewable power, reliable backup systems including battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and associated energy retail services.

BP brings together technologies and businesses including solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuels and electric vehicle charging, to provide innovative, integrated ‎and decarbonised energy solutions at scale to help cities and large corporates reduce their carbon emissions.

BP and Schneider intend to collaborate on integrated solutions and technology that address today’s most complex energy challenges, to help accelerate the world’s transition to net zero.