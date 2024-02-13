COMING SOON: Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
Coming soon in March 2024, Sustainability Magazine will release its annual Top 100 Women supplement.
The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in sustainability who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement, as well as those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.
“What an honour to be in such an amazing company with so many inspiring women working in the field of sustainability across the world. Thank you Sustainability Magazine for the recognition which is a reflection of the amazing passion, focus and dedication of the much wider team here at Microsoft”
- Musidora Jorgensen, Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft
A celebration of women…
First launched in 2021, BizClik embarked on a mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology. A welcomed challenge of narrowing down the nominations to the best of the best, the Top 100 Women supplements are analysed by in-house data team and ranked by several criteria including job roles, years of experience, company size, revenue, nominations, and more.
All that have featured within the Top 100 supplements since their launch in 2021 have earned their place on the list, as well as the respect of their peers through hard work, talent and determination.
“Honored to be among this incredible group of women driving sustainability leadership across industries and around the world”
- Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google
Looking to nominate a person or company in 2024?
Nominations remain open for our Top 100 Companies and Top 100 Leaders supplements for 2024, for those looking to nominate a person and/or company follow the link below.
Sustainability Magazine cannot wait to share its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024 this March.
To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.
Want to become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements?
Coming soon, Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, FinTech Magazine and Technology Magazine will be releasing Top 100 supplements in 2024.
Sponsoring the Top 100s is the perfect opportunity to put your brand front and centre of the sustainability, procurement and supply chain, fintech and technology communities.
As a sponsor, you can benefit from:
- Brand awareness opportunities
- Social amplification
- Content syndication
- Networking opportunities
- First refusal, reserving participation in all Top 100 reports
To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected].
More to come in 2024…
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting six events throughout the year in 2024, both virtually and in person, including:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE New York (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability Awards
To get your tickets, click here.
To become a sponsor of Sustainability LIVE, click here.
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine
