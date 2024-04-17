Top 10: Women in Sustainability in the US

In 2011 72% of Chief Sustainability Officer roles were held by men, with just 10 of the then 29 CSO roles held by women. However, as we see a rise in both the number of CSOs leading expanding sustainability teams around the world and see an increase of women in executive roles, we are naturally also seeing an increase in women holding Chief Sustainability Officer roles and equivalents. For the first time, in 2020, women held more CSO roles than men, with 54% of CSO positions held by women.

Sustainability Magazine celebrates women in sustainability annually through our Top 100 Women in Sustainability – we have picked the top 10 from that list who are based in the US.